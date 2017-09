March 31 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp :

* Enservco reports fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue declined 53% to $8.6 million from $18.3 million

* Q4 revenue decline was attributable to reduced e&p spending, warm weather and continued de-emphasis of lower margin water hauling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)