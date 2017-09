March 31 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc

* Cleantech solutions international reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 loss per share $4.10

* Q4 revenue fell 67.4 percent to $6.7 million

* Working with strategic advisors to develop a new business plan focused on long-term growth