March 31 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp

* Stornoway announces funding of third tranche of stream financing and new management appointments

* Appoints Robert Chausse to position of chief financial officer

* Appoints Orin Baranowsky as vice president, investor relations and corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)