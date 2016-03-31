FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nomad Foods Q4 adj pro forma earnings per share EUR0.25
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nomad Foods Q4 adj pro forma earnings per share EUR0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd :

* Q4 revenue EUR 475.9 million

* Have requested negotiations with relevant trade unions about a potential closure of bjuv manufacturing plant in sweden

* Should sweden factory close, it would involve loss of approximately 500 jobs

* If closed, production from sweden factory will move to group’s reken and bremerhaven factories in germany

* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share EUR 0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
