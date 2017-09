March 31 (Reuters) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc Qtrly Company

* Bassett announces fiscal first quarter results

* Q1 sales rose 15 percent to $106.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Owned store sales increased 7.7%

* Bassett furniture industries inc qtrly comparable store sales increase of 6.1%