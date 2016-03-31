FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New West Energy says Q3 loss per share was $0.002
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New West Energy says Q3 loss per share was $0.002

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - New West Energy Services Inc

* Q3 revenue c$3.76 million versus c$6.85 million

* New west energy services inc. Announces its third quarter results

* New west energy services inc qtrly loss per share of $0.002

* “with activity levels expected to remain low for next several months, corp will closely monitor its cash flow during this period”

* “activity levels have decreased substantially and corporation expects activity to remain depressed for first half of 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
