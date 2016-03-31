FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newstar Financial sells asset-based lending unit to Sterling National Bank
March 31, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newstar Financial sells asset-based lending unit to Sterling National Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Newstar Financial Inc :

* Newstar sells asset-based lending business to Sterling National Bank

* Deal for approximately $112 million in cash, net of debt repayment, fees and transaction expenses

* Expects to recognize a gain on sale in Q1 of 2016

* Newstar Financial Inc says deal structured as sale of Newstar’s ownership interests in NSBC and generated net proceeds of approximately $117 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
