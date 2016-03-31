FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust to offer 4.5 million shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Community Healthcare Trust Inc

* Community healthcare trust incorporated announces launch of a public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer to sell 4.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Intends to contribute proceeds to community healthcare op, lp, which in turn intends to use proceeds to fund pending deals

* Community healthcare op to also use net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding on credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
