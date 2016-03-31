FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BGC Partners sees Q1 distributable earnings revenues of $635 mln-$680 mln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BGC Partners sees Q1 distributable earnings revenues of $635 mln-$680 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - BGC Partners Inc :

* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the first quarter of 2016

* Sees Q1 of 2016 distributable earnings revenues to increase by about 13 percent to 21 percent and to be between $635 million to $680 million

* Anticipated Q1 of 2016 distributable earnings revenues to increase by between about 13 percent and 21 percent,to be between $635 million to $680 million

* Sees Q1 pre-tax distributable earnings to increase by about 6 percent to 26 percent and to be in range of $80 million to $95 million

* Expect FY 2016 real estate services distributable earnings revenues to increase by about 20 percent to $1.2 billion versus $1 billion in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.