March 31 (Reuters) - Photon Control Inc

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.09

* Photon control reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results

* Product sales for three months ended december 31, 2015 was $5.8 million , a slight decrease of approximately 3%