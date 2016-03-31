BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp buys Newstar Business Credit

March 31 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp :

* Sterling Bancorp acquires Newstar Business Credit LLC

* Says acquisition is priced at 127 pct of tangible book value

* Sterling Bancorp says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016 and 2017

* Purchase price is $112 million with 100% of consideration paid in cash

* Says purchase price included a premium of 5.9% of gross loans which is equal to $19.5 million

* Says deal has an estimated internal rate of return exceeding 20% and a tangible book value earn-back period within 2.5 years

* Says NSBC's leadership team and support staff joined sterling's experienced asset-based lending division