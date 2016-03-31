FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp buys Newstar Business Credit
March 31, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp buys Newstar Business Credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp :

* Sterling Bancorp acquires Newstar Business Credit LLC

* Says acquisition is priced at 127 pct of tangible book value

* Sterling Bancorp says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016 and 2017

* Purchase price is $112 million with 100% of consideration paid in cash

* Says purchase price included a premium of 5.9% of gross loans which is equal to $19.5 million

* Says deal has an estimated internal rate of return exceeding 20% and a tangible book value earn-back period within 2.5 years

* Says NSBC’s leadership team and support staff joined sterling’s experienced asset-based lending division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

