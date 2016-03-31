FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says bought deal of $65 mln of trust units
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says bought deal of $65 mln of trust units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces bought deal of $65 million of trust units

* Public offering, on a “bought deal” basis, of 7,086,956 trust units at a price of $9.20 per unit

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund equity component of acquisition of two medical office complex in Berlin, Germany

* Northwest Value Partners Inc, largest unitholder to buy aggregate of about $10 million in units at offering price

* Northwest Value Partners Inc currently holds about 34 pct interest in Northwest REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

