BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces copper purchase to fund Riacho Dos Machados deal
March 31, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces copper purchase to fund Riacho Dos Machados deal

March 31 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :

* Yamana announces copper purchase agreement in relation to funding its Riacho Dos Machados acquisition

* Pursuant to aggreement Altius will pay Yamana total advanced payments of $60 million in cash consideration plus 400,000 Altius warrants

* Copper purchase agreement provides Altius with right to receive payments of copper related to production from co’s Chapada mine in Brazil

* Says copper purchase agreement has been entered into to finance purchase of RDM

* Under agreement Yamana will receive total consideration of approximately $61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
