March 31 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc :

* Marriott and Starwood both support and encourage shareholders to vote for merger on April 8, 2016

* Marriott and Starwood will host respective shareholder meetings on April 8, 2016 at 10:00 am eastern time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)