BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems says expects revenue to range from $43.5 mln to $44 mln for qtr

March 31 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems :

* Cardiovascular Systems Reports Stronger Than Expected Preliminary Fiscal Third-Quarter revenue

* For quarter, company anticipates revenue to range from $43.5 million to $44 million

* Restructuring measures include a workforce reduction of approximately 8 percent

* Announced broad-based restructuring measures to reduce costs

* Expects to take a one-time charge of approximately $4.5 million in its fiscal 2016 Q3

* Agreement with us doj in principle is expected to result in a one-time charge of approximately $8 million in fiscal 2016 Q3