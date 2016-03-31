FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems says expects revenue to range from $43.5 mln to $44 mln for qtr
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems says expects revenue to range from $43.5 mln to $44 mln for qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems :

* Cardiovascular Systems Reports Stronger Than Expected Preliminary Fiscal Third-Quarter revenue

* For quarter, company anticipates revenue to range from $43.5 million to $44 million

* Restructuring measures include a workforce reduction of approximately 8 percent

* Announced broad-based restructuring measures to reduce costs

* Expects to take a one-time charge of approximately $4.5 million in its fiscal 2016 Q3

* Agreement with us doj in principle is expected to result in a one-time charge of approximately $8 million in fiscal 2016 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.