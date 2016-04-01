FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Court confirms Molycorp's fourth joint amended plan of reorganization
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 3:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Court confirms Molycorp's fourth joint amended plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Molycorp Inc

* Court confirms Molycorp, Inc.’s fourth joint amended plan of reorganization, paves way for company’s emergence from chapter 11

* Molycorp Inc says its fourth joint amended plan of reorganization was confirmed yesterday by U.S. Bankruptcy Court,District Of Delaware

* Mountain pass mine was excluded from plan, and equipment and surface property rights at mine were excluded from sale

* Molycorp inc says when the plan becomes effective, it will emerge as a privately held company

* Settlement also reached on purchase through a credit bid by ad hoc group of co’s 10% secured noteholders of mineral rights and certain intellectual property of molycorp minerals

* Ad hoc group of 10% secured noteholders was last major secured creditor group with which co had not reached a settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.