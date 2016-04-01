BRIEF-Court confirms Molycorp's fourth joint amended plan of reorganization

April 1 (Reuters) - Molycorp Inc

* Court confirms Molycorp, Inc.’s fourth joint amended plan of reorganization, paves way for company’s emergence from chapter 11

* Molycorp Inc says its fourth joint amended plan of reorganization was confirmed yesterday by U.S. Bankruptcy Court,District Of Delaware

* Mountain pass mine was excluded from plan, and equipment and surface property rights at mine were excluded from sale

* Molycorp inc says when the plan becomes effective, it will emerge as a privately held company

* Settlement also reached on purchase through a credit bid by ad hoc group of co’s 10% secured noteholders of mineral rights and certain intellectual property of molycorp minerals

* Ad hoc group of 10% secured noteholders was last major secured creditor group with which co had not reached a settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)