April 1 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP :

* American hotel income properties reit lp announces the addition of 24 guestrooms at the high occupancy oak tree inn hotel in hearne, texas and a corporate update

* Total purchase price of us$2.4 million

* Funded acquisition with cash-on-hand and issuance of us$475,000 (or 59,088 ahip units) from treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)