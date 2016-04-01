FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avante logixx inc. says acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths Ltd
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avante logixx inc. says acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc

* Avante logixx inc. Announces acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths Ltd.

* Says deal for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.6 million

* Acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths immediately accretive to avante

* Says Danny Shearer, city wide locks’ president, will remain with company as its president

* Dividend policy has been instituted by city wide locks, intended that board declare dividends quarterly to its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.