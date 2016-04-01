FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aberdeen to temporarily suspend operations at Smokey Hills platinum-palladium mine
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aberdeen to temporarily suspend operations at Smokey Hills platinum-palladium mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Aberdeen International Inc

* Aberdeen updates mine operations at African Thunder Platinum

* Decided to temporarily suspend mining operations at smokey Hills platinum-palladium mine effective immediately

* To suspend operations and focus on planning and permitting required to optimize production and costs in future

* Major shareholders of ATP, Aberdeen and Pala investments are reviewing options to restructure financial position of ATP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
