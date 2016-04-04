FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, USI announce merger
April 4, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, USI announce merger

Reuters Staff

April 4 (Reuters) - Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II and USI announce merger agreement

* Says combined company will be led by current USI president and CEO, Bill Varner

* Says under terms of merger agreement dated as of april 1, 2016, aggregate merger consideration is $348.5 million

* Says HCAC will pay total merger consideration with a combination of cash and newly issued shares of common stock

* Cash to be funded through cash in HCAC’s trust account after stock redemption, cash raised in debt financing

* Says stock consideration will equal approximately 7.1 million shares of HCAC common stock

* Says USI’s stockholders will own approximately 22% of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
