BRIEF-Pultegroup announces Richard Dugas to retire as Chairman, CEO
April 4, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pultegroup announces Richard Dugas to retire as Chairman, CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc

* Pultegroup announces richard dugas to retire as chairman and ceo, effective may 2017

* Board has formed a special committee of independent directors to conduct a search for dugas successor

* Board has named james postl , cheryl grise and patrick o‘leary to its search committee

* Dugas’ decision to retire due in part to actions of bill pulte, his grandson and jim grosfeld, who was appointed to board at behest of pulte Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

