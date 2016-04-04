FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ceres Global optimizes number of terminals in its network; provides update on northgate operations
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ceres Global optimizes number of terminals in its network; provides update on northgate operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Ceres Global Ag Corp

* Ceres global ag optimizes the number of terminals in its network; provides update on northgate operations

* Will put three grain storage elevators out of service as part of a strategic initiative designed to reduce operating costs

* Expects that closures will result in an annual reduction of operating expenses of us$2 to $2.5 million

* Grain elevator closures will take effect with start of 2016 crop season in july

* Duluth storage facility, which has a capacity of 12.2 million bushels, will remain open and be primary focus of operations in area

* Expects its northgate terminal to be fully commissioned by april 30 as scheduled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.