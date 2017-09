April 4 (Reuters) - Curis Inc :

* Curis Announces Publication Of CUDC-907 phase 1 clinical trial data in lancet oncology

* Cudc-907 demonstrated objective responses, including complete responses, in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)