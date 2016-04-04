FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CareTrust REIT Acquires Iowa Skilled Nursing Facility
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CareTrust REIT Acquires Iowa Skilled Nursing Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust reit acquires iowa skilled nursing facility

* Purchase price, inclusive of estimated transaction costs, was approximately $5.0 million

* Cedar falls acquisition was funded from proceeds from caretrust’s follow-on equity offering, which took place on march 21, 2016

* In a separate transaction on same day, caretrust also acquired two skilled nursing facilities in cincinnati, ohio

* Acquired cedar falls health care center, an 82-bed skilled nursing facility located in cedar falls, iowa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.