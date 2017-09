April 4 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp :

* Sunoco Lp announces private offering of senior notes due 2021

* Announced a private offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2021

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of term loan A