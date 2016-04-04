FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conformis says FDA raised a number of questions on iTotal Hip
April 4, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Conformis says FDA raised a number of questions on iTotal Hip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc :

* Conformis announces update on iTotal Hip

* FDA raised a number of questions on iTotal Hip application, Conformis was not able to address all of those questions within allowed review timeline

* After consultation with FDA, Conformis elected to withdraw application

* Plans to address questions raised by FDA in second half of 2016

* “cannot predict if or when we will be able to submit a new application” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

