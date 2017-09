April 4 (Reuters) - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd

* Barkerville announces $13.5 million bought deal private placement financing

* Underwriters to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 19.3 million flow-through shares at $0.70/flow-through share