BRIEF-Portola signs agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban
April 4, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portola signs agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola pharmaceuticals enters into clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan

* Clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban

* Under terms of agreement, portola will receive an upfront payment, eligible to receive an additional milestone payment

* Daiichi sankyo will provide technical support and fund all clinical studies of andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

