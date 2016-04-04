BRIEF-Portola signs agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban

April 4 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola pharmaceuticals enters into clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan

* Clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban

* Under terms of agreement, portola will receive an upfront payment, eligible to receive an additional milestone payment

* Daiichi sankyo will provide technical support and fund all clinical studies of andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan