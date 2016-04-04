FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals Establishes $275 Million Trading Credit Facility
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals Establishes $275 Million Trading Credit Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - A

* Mark precious metals establishes $275 million trading credit facility

* Mark precious metals inc - facility has a one-year maturity and replaces company’s existing $205 million credit facility on more favorable terms

* Mark precious metals inc -intends to use trading credit facility for purchase of precious metals from suppliers and for operating cash flow purposes

* Mark - established credit line with access up to $275 million, featuring a $225 million base with a $50 million accordion option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ AMAR.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.