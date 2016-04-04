FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell names Darius Adamczyk COO
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honeywell names Darius Adamczyk COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell names president and chief operating officer and new leader of performance materials and technologies

* Darius Adamczyk has been appointed to newly created role of president and chief operating officer

* Rajeev Gautam named as president and CEO of Honeywell performance materials and technologies, succeeding Adamczyk

* Rebecca Liebert named as president of Honeywell UOP

* Since 2014, Adamczyk has served as president and CEO of Honeywell performance materials and technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
