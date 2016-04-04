BRIEF-Cytrx presents aldoxorubicin phase 3 clinical trial data

April 4 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp

* Cytrx global pivotal phase 3 clinical trial with aldoxorubicin achieves 191 target events triggering statistical data analysis

* Plans to discuss with fda initiating a rolling new drug application by end of 2016

* Pursuant to fda approval, expects to launch aldoxorubicin in u.s. In second half of 2017