BRIEF-Highland copper updates extension period for acquisition of White Pine Project

April 4 (Reuters) - Highland Copper Company Inc.
* Highland copper provides corporate update
* Copper range co agreed to extend period to complete acquisition of white pine project from march 31 to may 6
* Osisko gold royalties ltd has also agreed to extend maturity date of c$10 million loan made to company to may 6, 2016.
