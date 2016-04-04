FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Highland copper updates extension period for acquisition of White Pine Project
April 4, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Highland copper updates extension period for acquisition of White Pine Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Highland Copper Company Inc.

* Highland copper provides corporate update

* Copper range co agreed to extend period to complete acquisition of white pine project from march 31 to may 6

* Osisko gold royalties ltd has also agreed to extend maturity date of c$10 million loan made to company to may 6, 2016.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
