BRIEF-Vericel says phase 2b Ixcell-DCM clinical trial met its primary endpoint
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 4, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vericel says phase 2b Ixcell-DCM clinical trial met its primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp :

* Results from Vericel’s positive phase 2b Ixcell-DCM clinical trial of Ixmyelocel-T presented today at ACC and published in the Lancet

* Overall, there were fewer adverse events and serious adverse events in Ixmyelocel-T group compared to placebo group

* Trial met its primary endpoint with patients in Ixmyelocel-T group

* Adverse events included those typically related to catheterization or injection procedures in Ixmyelocel-T group

* Trial showed significant reduction in clinical events driven by cardiac mortality, cardiac hospitalizations at 12 months compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

