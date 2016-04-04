BRIEF-Vericel says phase 2b Ixcell-DCM clinical trial met its primary endpoint

April 4 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp :

* Results from Vericel’s positive phase 2b Ixcell-DCM clinical trial of Ixmyelocel-T presented today at ACC and published in the Lancet

* Overall, there were fewer adverse events and serious adverse events in Ixmyelocel-T group compared to placebo group

* Trial met its primary endpoint with patients in Ixmyelocel-T group

* Adverse events included those typically related to catheterization or injection procedures in Ixmyelocel-T group

* Trial showed significant reduction in clinical events driven by cardiac mortality, cardiac hospitalizations at 12 months compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: