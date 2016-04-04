BRIEF-Huntsman completes refinancing of term loans

April 4 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman completes refinancing of term loans; extends maturity of term loans and revolving credit facility

* Says unit huntsman international llc, entered into a new $550 million term loan b due 2023

* Says proceeds from new term loan were used to repay in full its term loan b due 2017 and remaining term loan c due 2016

* Says the company also extended its revolving credit facility to 2021 in increased amount of $650 million