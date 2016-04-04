FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntsman completes refinancing of term loans
April 4, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huntsman completes refinancing of term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman completes refinancing of term loans; extends maturity of term loans and revolving credit facility

* Says unit huntsman international llc, entered into a new $550 million term loan b due 2023

* Says proceeds from new term loan were used to repay in full its term loan b due 2017 and remaining term loan c due 2016

* Says the company also extended its revolving credit facility to 2021 in increased amount of $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

