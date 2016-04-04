FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Farmland partners announces loan agreement with Metlife
April 4, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Farmland partners announces loan agreement with Metlife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland partners inc. Announces loan agreement with metlife and closing of 7,400 acre louisiana farm

* Entered into a loan agreement with metropolitan life insurance company which provides up to a total of $127 million of term loans

* Proceeds will be used to repay existing debt, including amounts outstanding under existing term loan agreement with msd fpi partners to acquire properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

