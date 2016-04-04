BRIEF-Farmland partners announces loan agreement with Metlife

April 4 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland partners inc. Announces loan agreement with metlife and closing of 7,400 acre louisiana farm

* Entered into a loan agreement with metropolitan life insurance company which provides up to a total of $127 million of term loans

* Entered into a loan agreement with metropolitan life insurance company which provides up to a total of $127 million of term loans

* Proceeds will be used to repay existing debt, including amounts outstanding under existing term loan agreement with msd fpi partners to acquire properties