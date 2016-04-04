BRIEF-CEB to acquire Evanta

April 4 (Reuters) - Ceb Inc

* CEB to acquire evanta

* CEB to acquire evanta

* Total cash consideration of $275 million

* Expects acquisition will be accretive to non-gaap diluted earnings per share in first full year of ownership

* CEB will update its 2016 outlook to incorporate expected incremental contribution from evanta

* CEB will fund acquisition using up to $200 million of incremental term loan borrowings under its existing senior secured credit agreement

* Remaining amount to fund deal will come from ceb’s available cash and/or borrowings of revolving commitments under credit facility

* Says it will acquire evanta ventures, inc and an affiliated business which are owned primarily by leeds equity partners llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)