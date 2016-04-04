FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United community banks to buy Tidelands Bancshares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc

* United community banks, inc. announces acquisition of tidelands bancshares, inc.

* Under terms of merger , tidelands’ common shareholders will receive cash equal to $0.52 per share

* United community banks inc says acquisition is immediately accretive to operating earnings

* United community banks inc says tidelands’ common shareholders will receive aggregate of approximately $2.2 million

* Deal’s also expected to be approximately 1.5 percent dilutive to united’s tangible book value per share at closing

* Says Transaction Is Expected To Be $0.09-0.10 accretive to united’s fully diluted earnings per share in 2017

* Under terms of deal , tidelands bank will merge into United’s bank subsidiary united community bank.operate under its brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

