BRIEF-SEMAFO announces C$75 mln bought deal financing

April 4 (Reuters) - SEMAFO Inc
* SEMAFO announces c$75 million bought deal financing
* Entered into agreement with syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO capital markets and clarus securities inc
* SEMAFO inc says net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration expenditures at mana and natougou
* Under agreement, underwriters agreed to buy on bought deal basis 17.3 million shares at a price of $4.35 per common share