BRIEF-Gemalto says CEO Olivier Piou to retire by August end
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gemalto says CEO Olivier Piou to retire by August end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Gemalto NC :

* Gemalto announces future CEO succession

* Gemalto says Chief Executive Officer Olivier Piou has decided to retire from company at end of August, 2016

* Gemalto says Philippe Vallée, currently COO, will be proposed by board to become an executive director of board and company’s new CEO

* Piou will be proposed by board to continue to serve as a non-executive director of company as of same date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
