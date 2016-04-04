FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DNB Financial to acquire East River Bank for $49 mln
April 4, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DNB Financial to acquire East River Bank for $49 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - DNB Financial Corp :

* DNB Financial Corp to acquire East River Bank

* Stock and cash transaction for total consideration valued at $49.0 million

* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to DNB earnings per share, excluding one-time costs

* Under deal, East River shareholders to be entitled to elect to receive 0.6562 shares of DNB stock or $18.65 in cash for each share of East River Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

