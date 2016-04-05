BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics announces agreements for up to $150 mln private placement

April 4 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* Sorrento announces definitive agreements for up to $150 million private placement

* Entered agreements with institutional investors and yuhan corp of south korea

* Investors will invest up to about $150 million in separate private placements in newly issued common stock at $5.55 per share

* Net proceeds from financing will primarily be used to support development of sorrento’s product pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)