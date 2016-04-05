FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ku6 Media says Shanda Investment will acquire Co for US$0.0108 per ordinary share
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 5, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ku6 Media says Shanda Investment will acquire Co for US$0.0108 per ordinary share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Ku6 Media Co Ltd

* Ku6 media co., ltd. Enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

* Entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with shanda investment holdings limited and ku6 acquisition company limited

* Shanda investment will acquire co for cash consideration equal to us$0.0108 per ordinary share or us$1.08 per american depositary share

* As of date of agreement, shanda investment beneficially owns about 69.9% of co’s issued and outstanding shares

* Shanda investment holdings limited intends to fund transaction through cash at hand

* Board of directors unanimously approved agreement

* Will merge with and into co, with co continuing as surviving company and becoming a wholly owned unit of shanda investment holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.