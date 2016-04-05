FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinovac reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01
April 5, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sinovac reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd

* Sinovac reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 sales rose 13.1 percent to $23 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Total sales increased to $67.4 million in 2015, primarily due to recognition of h5n1 vaccine revenue

* Expect to begin sales of EV71 by June 30, 2016

* Expects that its current cash position will be able to support its operations for next 12 months

* Will seek new commercial bank loans to finance commercialization of its pipeline products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
