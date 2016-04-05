FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Darden says same-restaurant sales rise 6.2 pct for fiscal quarter
April 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Darden says same-restaurant sales rise 6.2 pct for fiscal quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2016 Third Quarter Results; Reports Positive Same

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Restaurant sales for all brands; and increases same-restaurant sales and earnings outlook for the full fiscal year

* Q3 sales $1.85 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.84 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.48 to $3.52

* Same-Restaurant sales increased 6.2% for fiscal quarter

* Olive garden same-restaurant sales increased 6.8% for fiscal quarter

* Projects fiscal 2016 full year adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $3.48 to $3.52

* Combined u.s. Same-Restaurant sales growth this fiscal year will be 3.0% to 3.5%

* Qtrly total sales for olive garden $1.02 billion versus. $957.1 million last year

* Approximately $360 million remaining under current $500 million repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

