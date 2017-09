April 5 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc

* Darden announces resignation of Jeffrey Smith from board of directors; Charles Sonsteby elected chairman

* Jeffrey Smith has resigned from its board of directors effective April 4, 2016

* Board unanimously elected Charles Sonsteby, a current independent director, as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)