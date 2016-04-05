FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neptune announces preliminary Q4 results
April 5, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neptune announces preliminary Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune announces preliminary Q4 results

* For Q4, neptune expects total revenue of approximately $10.5 million

* For Q4 expects a positive adjusted ebitda for first time since Q3 of 2012

* Looking into fiscal 2017, we expect to achieve positive ebitda and demonstrate significant top-line growth

* Looking into fiscal 2017, expect to achieve positive ebitda and demonstrate significant top-line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
