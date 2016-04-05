BRIEF-Gold Jubilee Capital Corp signs non-binding letter of intent with Appalachian Resources Balkan Doo

April 5 (Reuters) - Gold Jubilee Capital Corp :

* Gold Jubilee Enters Into Non Binding letter of intent to acquire mineral property in the republic of serbia

* Signed a non-binding letter of intent with appalachian resources balkan doo

* Agreement to provide co with option to earn 100% interest in arb’s rights, title, interest in deli jovan north property in serbia

* Option will be exercisable by co making certain cash option payments, share option payments of common shares in co's capital