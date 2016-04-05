BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining board to consider strategic alternatives

April 5 (Reuters) - Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty provides corporate update
* Board established special committee to identify, evaluate and consider strategic alternatives
* Strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, sale of company, merger or other business combination
* Strategic alternatives may also include recapitalization, sale of all or a portion of company’s assets
* Special committee will pursue engagement of a financial advisor to assist it and company with this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: