BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining board to consider strategic alternatives
April 5, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining board to consider strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty provides corporate update

* Board established special committee to identify, evaluate and consider strategic alternatives

* Strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, sale of company, merger or other business combination

* Strategic alternatives may also include recapitalization, sale of all or a portion of company’s assets

* Special committee will pursue engagement of a financial advisor to assist it and company with this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

