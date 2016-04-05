FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partnerre announces executive management changes
April 5, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Partnerre announces executive management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Partnerre Ltd

* Partnerre announces executive management changes

* Charles goldie, CEO global and Marvin Pestcoe, CEO life, health and strategic ventures to join Partnerre’s executive management team

* Partnerre ltd says Mario Bonaccorso appointed CFO; bill babcock to step down

* Says Mario Bonaccorso appointed cfo

* Says managing director mr Bonaccorso resigned

* Bill Babcock, who was executive vice president and CFO at partnerre since october 2010, will leave company to pursue other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

