BRIEF-Diebold announces pricing of $400 mln senior notes offering
April 5, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diebold announces pricing of $400 mln senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc

* Diebold announces pricing of $400 million senior notes offering in connection with the planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf

* Diebold says has priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 8.500% senior notes due 2024

* Senior notes will be issued at a price of 100.00% of their principal amount

* Priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 8.500% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

